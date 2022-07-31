Sanlam Gauge
Problem areas must be addressed to accelerate transformation
Presidential BBBEE Advisory Council has much to consider to affect change, says 2022 Sanlam Gauge Report
31 July 2022 - 00:00
Sponsored
The newly formed 14-member Presidential BBBEE Advisory Council, established by President Cyril Ramaphosa this month, will need to address a number of problem areas in such legislation if SA’s economic transformation is to be accelerated. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.