Sanlam Gauge

Problem areas must be addressed to accelerate transformation

Presidential BBBEE Advisory Council has much to consider to affect change, says 2022 Sanlam Gauge Report

The newly formed 14-member Presidential BBBEE Advisory Council, established by President Cyril Ramaphosa this month, will need to address a number of problem areas in such legislation if SA’s economic transformation is to be accelerated. ..