‘Ban them all, not just Bain’
Other companies implicated in state capture should also face sanctions, says Treasury's acting DG Ismail Momoniat
07 August 2022 - 00:01 By THABISO MOCHIKO
The call to blacklist US consulting firm Bain & Co from operating in SA should be extended to other companies found to have aided state corruption, the Treasury's acting DG, Ismail Momoniat, said on Friday. ..
‘Ban them all, not just Bain’
Other companies implicated in state capture should also face sanctions, says Treasury's acting DG Ismail Momoniat
The call to blacklist US consulting firm Bain & Co from operating in SA should be extended to other companies found to have aided state corruption, the Treasury's acting DG, Ismail Momoniat, said on Friday. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos