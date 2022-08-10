FREE TO READ | Women's Day magazine

On August 9 each year we observe National Women’s Day, which pays tribute to the more than 20,000 women who marched to the Union Buildings on August 9 1956 to protest against the extension of consolidated pass laws documentation to women.
Sixty-five years later, the pass laws may officially be a historic relic, women may be able to vote and, theoretically, are ensured equal rights in the Bill of Rights, but the imbalances that still exist for women continue to seem insurmountable.
This year’s theme for women’s month is “Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights for an Equal Future”. The concept of generation equality is a global campaign and links SA to global efforts to achieve gender equality by 2030, but our interviewees in this year’s issue of National Women’s Day say that we need change now.
National Women's Day is a reminder of how far we have come in SA but also points to how much work still lies ahead as women globally seek equality
