Toto bids R7bn for government's 40.5% stake in Telkom
Offer follows announcement that MTN is planning to acquire part of company
The government has received an unsolicited bid for its 40.5% stake in Telkom after an announcement that MTN is planning to acquire part of the company.
Investment firm Toto consortium made an offer valued at $433m (R7bn) for the stake in the nation’s third-largest mobile phone company, according to Bloomberg calculations. The Telkom bid is based on a 30-day average share price of the firm, plus a 20% black empowerment discount, according to an offer letter.
“The offer is subject to the satisfactory conclusion of a due diligence of Telkom,” according to the document dated July 24. “We are not averse to collaborating with other stakeholders.”
MTN announced last month it is planning a takeover offer for Telkom, sparking interest in the smaller South African operator, with internet service provider Rain also announcing its intention to combine with Telkom.
State-run Telkom said it would consider an offer or proposal from Rain to merge, once received.
