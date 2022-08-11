Biggest Africa start-up battles multiple allegations in IPO run-up
Kenya’s Assets Recovery Agency has accused Flutterwave of money laundering
14 August 2022 - 00:00 By Loni Prinsloo and Samuel Gebre
Africa’s largest start-up, Flutterwave, is battling allegations of financial impropriety and personnel harassment as it considers plans to list the company in the US and possibly Nigeria...
