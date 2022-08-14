SA’s smaller bourses nipping at JSE’s heels
14 August 2022 - 00:00
The JSE is likely to remain SA’s dominant equity and debt market in terms of size and liquidity for the foreseeable future even as the country’s newest exchanges are making steady progress in attracting new listings in their bid to create viable alternatives to Africa’s largest bourse...
