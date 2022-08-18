×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Rand weakens as dollar on front foot

18 August 2022 - 09:15 By Alexander Winning
The rand fell in early trade on Thursday, extending the previous day's losses, as the dollar traded on the front foot on global markets.
HOLDING ITS OWN The rand fell in early trade on Thursday, extending the previous day's losses, as the dollar traded on the front foot on global markets.
Image: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The rand fell in early trade on Thursday, extending the previous day's losses, as the dollar traded on the front foot on global markets.

Federal Reserve minutes on Wednesday pointed to US interest rates staying higher for longer, boosting the dollar and hurting emerging market currencies like the rand.

At 0630 GMT, the rand traded at 16.7450 against the dollar, down around 0.8% on its previous close.

With no major domestic economic data releases due on Thursday, the currency is expected to take its cue from global drivers.

June retail sales published on Wednesday registered a surprise fall, adding to evidence the economy performed poorly in the second quarter.

Next week the data calendar is busier with July consumer and producer inflation, second-quarter unemployment and a leading business cycle indicator .

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was little changed in early deals, the yield down 0.5 basis points to 10.165%.

Reuters

READ MORE

SA coal exports to Europe surge

SA's coal sales to Europe rose eight-fold during the first half of 2022 compared with last year as demand for the fossil fuel surged ahead of a ban ...
Business Times
1 day ago

‘Every minute I’m down costs me’ — solar surge after load-shedding’s impact on businesses

‘Silent revolution’ as those with cash go solar.
News
2 days ago

Vaal in serious economic trouble, Makhura tells Ramaphosa at imbizo

Gauteng premier David Makhura on Friday told President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ministers that the Vaal, south of Johannesburg, is in desperate need ...
Politics
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. SA coal exports to Europe surge Business
  2. Money laundering | Governor Kganyago flags huge implications of greylisting for ... Business
  3. FNB named SA's most valuable financial services brand — again Business Times
  4. SA’s unclaimed millions: BEE beneficiaries owed R167m in dividends Business Times
  5. Ex-Eskom CEO Matshela Koko’s firm set to sell solar energy in Zimbabwe Business Times

Latest Videos

Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point
Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000