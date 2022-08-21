‘Meat’ product crackdown a thorn in Spur's side
Spur is increasing its plant-based offerings and vegan alternatives across all its brands as it capitalises on the growth in this trend
21 August 2022 - 00:00 By Thabiso Mochiko
Restaurant group Spur Corp is concerned by the government’s crackdown on plant-based food products that are labelled as meat, saying it had to seek alternative supplies after shipments carrying Beyond Meat products were diverted to another country. ..
