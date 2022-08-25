Builders goes local with relaunch of its branded cement

Builders, one of SA’s leading DIY retailers, will officially relaunch its Builders Cement nationwide at the end of August 2022. Available exclusively at all Builders stores, this local cement brand offers customers quality and value, while also being an environmentally friendly product.

Builders marketing operations manager Munier Solomon says: “We know how much our customers trust the quality of our private brand products and that, combined with our favourable pricing structure and local manufacturing, makes Builders Cement the right product choice for South Africans.

“Another factor is that this cement can be used for a variety of applications as it is a multipurpose cement. These include road projects, general building, brick-working, concrete pot manufacturing and other art interests such as sculpture.”

Builders partners with local manufacturer

To supply the cement, Builders has partnered with local cement manufacturer, Cemza, which is based in the Eastern Cape.

There will be two locally produced variants available to customers at all Builders stores, both of which comply with the ISO 9001 and 14001 standards. The 32.5N bag will be available to start with and can be used for several applications, including domestic concrete work to large building projects, as well as being cost effective for all masonry and plaster applications. A key feature is the fineness of this product, which improves workability and cohesion.

Later in the year Builders will roll out the 42.5N, which can be used for domestic general use and major developments, building projects, civil and construction concrete, mortar and plaster applications.