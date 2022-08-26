Resting in peace and tranquillity: Calgro's memorial parks redefine cemeteries
Developer Calgro M3 offers families the choice of single graves and family estates in beautiful, secure surroundings
“Woman gets robbed at mother’s grave”. “Graverobbers strike again”. “Sewage covers graveyard”. These are just a few of the headlines which have been used to describe the state of some of SA's cemeteries.
But South Africans do have a choice.
All of developer Calgro M3's memorial parks are privately owned, professionally managed and well maintained. With five different parks, located across three provinces, they’ve become renowned as safe and peaceful cemeteries where family and friends can lay their loved ones to rest in the most dignified manner.
Fourways Memorial Park is one of Calgro’s flagship cemeteries, centrally located in Gauteng, which offers single graves to premium family estates. So, if you believe that loved ones belong together, they have products to cater for your entire family, rather than several sites scattered across different locations, as is the case with most traditional cemeteries.
Fourways Memorial Park’s family estates cater for all family sizes with estates starting at two-plot family graves and upwards.
Besides family estates, Fourways Memorial Park offers a variety of grave options at cost-effective prices. From an affordability perspective, they also offer lay-by and bank loan payment options, affording more people access to safe, well maintained and distinguished cemeteries.
Fourways Memorial Park offers unparalleled safety and security. From 24/7 guard patrols and armed response, electric fencing, street lights, and access control, peace of mind is guaranteed.
The landscaping at Fourways Memorial Park has been designed to provide a sense of tranquillity and peace, with water features and designated areas for quiet contemplation. Family and friends can visit, commemorate their loved ones, and recollect cherished memories in complete serenity.
Apart from the beautiful, park-like environment, Fourways Memorial Park enables one to purchase burial sites for yourself and for family members before anyone's passing. This means you can invest in a dignified burial space for you and your family, well in advance.
An on-site chapel and various catering halls complete the facilities while Fourways Memorial Park cemetery ensures a premium, all-in-one facility.
The essence of the Calgro memorial parks reflect in Calgro's aim to ensure that cemeteries will no longer be a place where graves lie abandoned, unsafe and untended.
This article was paid for by Calgro M3.