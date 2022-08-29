Walmart to buy out SA’s Massmart

US retail giant Walmart plans to acquire all the shares in JSE-Massmart that it does not already own and take it private, saying the deal offers “immediate value” to minority shareholders in an environment where there are “no near-term catalysts” for a rerating of the group’s share price.
The potential offer, announced on Monday with the release of the group’s results for the 26 weeks to June, would also bring with it an estimated “expected inflow of foreign direct investment” of R6.4bn, which Massmart said represented a “positive vote of confidence in SA by the world’ s leading retailer”.
Walmart bought a 51% interest in Massmart in 2011 and has since increased it to 53%.
“As a credible and high visibility international enterprise, with a 12-year operational history in SA, Walmart’s potential offer could stimulate investor interest and confidence in the face of depressed local and international investor sentiment, thereby assisting in the economic recovery of the country,” said Massmart.
Massmart chair Kuseni Dlamini said an independent board had been established to “evaluate the terms and conditions” of the Walmart offer. In addition, a fair and reasonable opinion commissioned from an independent expert has “provided a preliminary report indicating the terms and conditions are fair and reasonable”.
He said following this, the independent board was “unanimous in its preliminary opinion” that the offer was “fair and reasonable”.
Also on Monday, in a move it said was “unrelated to the potential offer”, Massmart said its CEO Mitchell Slape would step down at the end of the year after taking up the role in 2019 with COO Jonathan Molapo, who joined the group in January, succeeding him in January 2023.
Dlamini said this was a “wonderful moment” for Massmart as it recognised “top local talent to lead the company in its next phase of development”.
He thanked Slape for his “immense commitment and contribution to Massmart under the most difficult of circumstances”.
“The actions taken by the management team under his guidance have resulted in the successful delivery of more than 30 turnaround projects.”
Slape was brought into Massmart at end of 2019 to turn around the group, which had in the years since Walmart first acquired a stake in the business struggled to gain traction, losing market share to rivals. He has made major changes, including shedding brands such as Cambridge Food, Rhino and Massfresh grocery assets to focus on its most successful operations, including Builders and Makro.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Walmart to buy out SA’s Massmart
Image: Reuters/EDGARD GARRIDO
US retail giant Walmart plans to acquire all the shares in JSE-Massmart that it does not already own and take it private, saying the deal offers “immediate value” to minority shareholders in an environment where there are “no near-term catalysts” for a rerating of the group’s share price.
The potential offer, announced on Monday with the release of the group’s results for the 26 weeks to June, would also bring with it an estimated “expected inflow of foreign direct investment” of R6.4bn, which Massmart said represented a “positive vote of confidence in SA by the world’ s leading retailer”.
Walmart bought a 51% interest in Massmart in 2011 and has since increased it to 53%.
“As a credible and high visibility international enterprise, with a 12-year operational history in SA, Walmart’s potential offer could stimulate investor interest and confidence in the face of depressed local and international investor sentiment, thereby assisting in the economic recovery of the country,” said Massmart.
Massmart chair Kuseni Dlamini said an independent board had been established to “evaluate the terms and conditions” of the Walmart offer. In addition, a fair and reasonable opinion commissioned from an independent expert has “provided a preliminary report indicating the terms and conditions are fair and reasonable”.
He said following this, the independent board was “unanimous in its preliminary opinion” that the offer was “fair and reasonable”.
Also on Monday, in a move it said was “unrelated to the potential offer”, Massmart said its CEO Mitchell Slape would step down at the end of the year after taking up the role in 2019 with COO Jonathan Molapo, who joined the group in January, succeeding him in January 2023.
Dlamini said this was a “wonderful moment” for Massmart as it recognised “top local talent to lead the company in its next phase of development”.
He thanked Slape for his “immense commitment and contribution to Massmart under the most difficult of circumstances”.
“The actions taken by the management team under his guidance have resulted in the successful delivery of more than 30 turnaround projects.”
Slape was brought into Massmart at end of 2019 to turn around the group, which had in the years since Walmart first acquired a stake in the business struggled to gain traction, losing market share to rivals. He has made major changes, including shedding brands such as Cambridge Food, Rhino and Massfresh grocery assets to focus on its most successful operations, including Builders and Makro.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Massmart seeing green shoots from lifting its game, says upbeat COO
Game’s not over yet, ‘but our patience has limits’, says Massmart CEO
More companies seek protection for their executives
JSE-listed retailers expect ‘far tougher inflationary environment’ due to Russia-Ukraine conflict
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos