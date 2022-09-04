Few green shoots in building, home improvement sectors
04 September 2022 - 00:00 By Thabiso Mochiko
As the work-from-home model unwinds and consumers spend more on food, fuel and paying off debt, the building and home improvement sector is expected to remain in the doldrums. ..
Few green shoots in building, home improvement sectors
As the work-from-home model unwinds and consumers spend more on food, fuel and paying off debt, the building and home improvement sector is expected to remain in the doldrums. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos