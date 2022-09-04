Harmony eyes digging deeper at Mponeng to bolster bottom line
04 September 2022 - 00:00
SA’s biggest gold producer by volume, Harmony Gold Mining Company, is considering deepening Mponeng in Gauteng, the world’s deepest gold mine, as it looks for assets in SA and abroad to bolster its portfolio. ..
