Pets, wellness and wine on Woolies' shopping list
04 September 2022 - 00:00
Woolworths is planning to invest R8bn in the next three years, some of which will be used to expand its food business to tap further into the lucrative pet, wellness and liquor markets. ..
Pets, wellness and wine on Woolies' shopping list
Woolworths is planning to invest R8bn in the next three years, some of which will be used to expand its food business to tap further into the lucrative pet, wellness and liquor markets. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos