Sun International climbs out of the valley to bet on expansion
With Covid-19 restrictions lifted and tourism on the up, the company is expanding its offerings
04 September 2022 - 00:00
In its first major capacity expansion at Sun City in 17 years, Sun International is investing nearly R300m to accommodate up to 400 additional people at the iconic resort’s Vacation Club complex...
Sun International climbs out of the valley to bet on expansion
With Covid-19 restrictions lifted and tourism on the up, the company is expanding its offerings
In its first major capacity expansion at Sun City in 17 years, Sun International is investing nearly R300m to accommodate up to 400 additional people at the iconic resort’s Vacation Club complex...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos