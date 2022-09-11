Agricultural exports a bright spot in GDP gloom
Weaker GDP follows flood damage to port infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal and record load-shedding
11 September 2022 - 00:00
Despite challenges in the second quarter, the agricultural industry posted a 5% quarter-on-quarter rise in export earnings to $3.4bn (about R60bn), driven by exports of citrus, apples, maize and pears. But the gains may be short-lived as access to key export markets and high input costs remain problematic. ..
