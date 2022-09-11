Employ locals or pay up, says Thulas Nxesi
Labour minister calls for tougher penalties for employers who hire unskilled foreigners at the expense of locals
11 September 2022 - 00:04
Employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi wants harsher punishment of businesses that employ foreigners in low-skilled jobs instead of South Africans...
Employ locals or pay up, says Thulas Nxesi
Labour minister calls for tougher penalties for employers who hire unskilled foreigners at the expense of locals
Employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi wants harsher punishment of businesses that employ foreigners in low-skilled jobs instead of South Africans...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos