Greylisting ‘would be worse than a downgrade’
Financial services experts warn of system-wide effects of sanction by the Financial Action Task Force and its impact on the economy in general
11 September 2022 - 00:00
The Banking Association South Africa (BASA) has warned that the country’s inclusion on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list would be worse than an investment downgrade...
Greylisting ‘would be worse than a downgrade’
Financial services experts warn of system-wide effects of sanction by the Financial Action Task Force and its impact on the economy in general
The Banking Association South Africa (BASA) has warned that the country’s inclusion on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list would be worse than an investment downgrade...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos