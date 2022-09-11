More food price hikes expected as rising input costs put pressure on producers’ margins
11 September 2022 - 00:00 By Thabiso Mochiko
As input costs continue to rise, analysts expect further price hikes from food producers such as AVI and RCL Foods, which this week released annual results showing pressure on margins. ..
More food price hikes expected as rising input costs put pressure on producers’ margins
As input costs continue to rise, analysts expect further price hikes from food producers such as AVI and RCL Foods, which this week released annual results showing pressure on margins. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos