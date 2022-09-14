Global study finds fishing and petroleum industries can coexist without harming the environment

Fishing activity can exist alongside upstream oil and gas drilling, while protecting the environment, says a global study. Science-based experts made presentations on this and how petroleum drilling affects the environment during a high-level dialogue in Cape Town in August.

Hosted by the department of mineral resources & energy (DMRE), the department of forestry, fisheries & environment (DFFE) and the Petroleum Agency SA (Pasa), industry players from the petroleum sector and small-scale and commercial fisheries sectors, shared their views.

The event was part of a series which will culminate in a colloquium later this year. It follows another pre-colloquium dialogue held in Johannesburg in July, discussing upstream oil and gas activities and the environment.

A groundbreaking case study on the impact of marine seismic surveys on the movement, abundance and community structure of groundfish in the North West Shelf of Australia was presented at the summit. The study provides practical experiences of the coexistence of the petroleum and fishing industries, in pursuit of the economic development of Australia.

Mark Meekan and Miles Parsons, from the independent Australian Institute of Marine Science, said their study found that no harm had occurred to marine life during oil and gas drilling.

As a result, their research was used by the Australian government to develop its oil and gas industry. Similarly, experts said discussions held at the summit would help frame a consistent policy on protecting the environment for future generations against sustainable economic development.

Policies on government exploration in developing local hydrocarbons can assist to mitigate rising inflation due to high fuel prices and the continued blackouts that, in 2019, cost the economy between R59bn and R118bn.

At the summit, both small-scale and commercial fishers said that any oil and gas exploration planned off the coast should not have an effect on fishing activities.

Pedro Garcia, chair of the SA United Fishing Front, a grassroots group of small-scale fishers, said discussing and formulating a consultation framework was necessary to help businesses and the government better connect with all stakeholders.

“We are not opposed to development, but our communities want to know that exploration won’t harm marine life and that we stand to benefit from these activities. Many of our communities are impoverished and do not trust the government and big industry,” said Garcia.

“What we are demanding is more comprehensive consultation.”

Loyiso Phantshwa, Fisheries SA chair, said his organisation was also not opposed to the development of the oil and gas sector, but their members were concerned with the potential affect on environmental resources in the long term.

“There isn’t enough research on the fishing and oil and gas industries, especially the impact of such activity — 25 years into democracy. For decades, the fishing industry has been operating in these waters and we would not want long-term environmental damage because we’ll still rely on these waters long after the oil and gas companies leave.”

In SA, seismic surveys have been met with resistance from environmental activists who have mounted legal challenges around the consultation processes and the perceived negative effect on marine life.

Ntokozo Ngcwabe, DMRE deputy-director general for mineral policy and promotions, said indigent communities would reap the spin-offs when SA's oil and gas industry is developed.

“Norway is a great example of a country that built wealth for all its people on the back of oil and gas. Its sovereign wealth fund ensures responsible and long-term management of revenue from Norway’s oil and gas resources, so that this wealth benefits both current and future generations.”

This article was paid for by the mineral resources & energy department