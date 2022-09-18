Focus on inflation target as rate hike looms
Reserve Bank expected to lift repo rate by up to 75 bps in fight against rising prices
18 September 2022 - 00:02
The Reserve Bank’s inflation target is once again in focus as the monetary policy committee (MPC) is expected to hike the repo rate on Thursday, with some economists supporting a tighter target to make it possible to lower interest rates in the longer term. ..
Focus on inflation target as rate hike looms
Reserve Bank expected to lift repo rate by up to 75 bps in fight against rising prices
The Reserve Bank’s inflation target is once again in focus as the monetary policy committee (MPC) is expected to hike the repo rate on Thursday, with some economists supporting a tighter target to make it possible to lower interest rates in the longer term. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos