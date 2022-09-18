Jagersfontein dam disaster prompts call for review of court ruling
Minerals and energy minister Gwede Mantashe wants judgment blocking government oversight of tailings dams overturned
18 September 2022 - 00:02
With mop-up operations under way after the Jagersfontein tailings dam disaster in the Free State, the department of mineral resources & energy (DMRE) wants to revisit a 2007 court judgment that excludes it from monitoring tailings dams. ..
Jagersfontein dam disaster prompts call for review of court ruling
Minerals and energy minister Gwede Mantashe wants judgment blocking government oversight of tailings dams overturned
With mop-up operations under way after the Jagersfontein tailings dam disaster in the Free State, the department of mineral resources & energy (DMRE) wants to revisit a 2007 court judgment that excludes it from monitoring tailings dams. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos