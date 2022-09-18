×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

MTN building private networks for firms in mining, ports industries

It is offering dedicated capacity and owner control as it ramps up 5G rollout

18 September 2022 - 00:00 By Thabiso Mochiko

MTN SA is building private networks for big companies in the mining and ports industries to offer dedicated capacity and guaranteed coverage as it ramps up its superfast 5G network rollout...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Fine employers for hiring foreign security guards, farm workers: Nxesi Business
  2. Buy now, pay later schemes gaining momentum with young buyers Business
  3. DMRE: Amendments to request for proposals under bid window 6 of the REIPPPP Business Times
  4. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business Times
  5. NEWSMAKER | State policy stalling SA EV plans Business

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death