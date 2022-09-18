Sonos breaks sound barriers in wireless home audio
New subwoofer is claimed to set a new standard for powerful bass
18 September 2022 - 00:00 By Arthur Goldstuck
Wireless home audio leader Sonos this week unveiled a new product that is likely to solidify its dominance of several categories of sound products...
Sonos breaks sound barriers in wireless home audio
New subwoofer is claimed to set a new standard for powerful bass
Wireless home audio leader Sonos this week unveiled a new product that is likely to solidify its dominance of several categories of sound products...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos