DStv shake-up leads to more customers
MultiChoice says a crackdown on the sharing of passwords on its DStv streaming platform has resulted in more subscribers for its online content
25 September 2022 - 00:02 By THABISO MOCHIKO
Pay-TV provider MultiChoice, which is adding complementary services to secure new revenue streams, says a crackdown on the sharing of passwords on its DStv streaming platform has resulted in more subscribers for its online content...
