Pick n Pay's regional managers to get more clout
Revamp gives more power to regions to cater for local preferences
25 September 2022 - 00:00 By Thabiso Mochiko
Pick n Pay is decentralising some of its functions that will help it get closer and become more relevant to their customers in a bid to gain market share in the highly competitive grocery business, which is expected to grow by R200bn in the next five years to R800bn...
Pick n Pay's regional managers to get more clout
Revamp gives more power to regions to cater for local preferences
Pick n Pay is decentralising some of its functions that will help it get closer and become more relevant to their customers in a bid to gain market share in the highly competitive grocery business, which is expected to grow by R200bn in the next five years to R800bn...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos