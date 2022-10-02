Bringing healthy competition to the sovereign ratings game
New Joburg company says global assessment agencies don’t play fair with Africa
02 October 2022 - 00:00
The COO of a new Johannesburg sovereign ratings agency, Sovereign Africa Ratings (SAR), says global assessment firms are too harsh on Africa and that his company intends to change this by being fair when rating emerging-market countries. ..
The COO of a new Johannesburg sovereign ratings agency, Sovereign Africa Ratings (SAR), says global assessment firms are too harsh on Africa and that his company intends to change this by being fair when rating emerging-market countries. ..
