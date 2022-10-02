SA braces for airline seat shortages over festive season
Domestic industry hit by after-effects of Covid restrictions, fuel delivery delays and price rises
02 October 2022 - 00:04
This week, leading up to the school holidays, not a single seat was available on any airline in SA on a direct flight from Johannesburg to Cape Town until tomorrow. The same demand is expected over the December festive season, says Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at FlySafair. ..
