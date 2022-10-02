Tiger Brands seeks ‘expeditious’ end to listeriosis case
02 October 2022 - 00:00 By Thabiso Mochiko
The class action suit against Tiger Brands over the 2017/2018 listeriosis outbreak appears set to go to trial — possibly in the first half of next year — despite offers to go to mediation by law firm Richard Spoor Inc, which represents some of the victims. ..
