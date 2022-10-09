Africa heads to COP27 with one voice
Energy ministers from around the continent agree that climate change is a pressing issue, but are adamant that the transition to a clean energy can’t come at the expense of its people
09 October 2022 - 00:00 By Liesl Venter
African countries are heading to the COP27 climate conference in Egypt next month with one voice: they won’t transition to cleaner energy at the expense of their people or follow an agenda set by the developed world. ..
Africa heads to COP27 with one voice
Energy ministers from around the continent agree that climate change is a pressing issue, but are adamant that the transition to a clean energy can’t come at the expense of its people
African countries are heading to the COP27 climate conference in Egypt next month with one voice: they won’t transition to cleaner energy at the expense of their people or follow an agenda set by the developed world. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos