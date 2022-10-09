Putting multimillion-rand shine back into Sun City
Sun International is investing R850m in refurbishing existing properties and building new ones at its iconic resort
09 October 2022 - 00:02 By Thabiso Mochiko
As Sun International breaks ground on Lefika Villas, its high-end holiday club offering, talks are under way to add another 200-unit property. This is in line with the leisure and hospitality group’s plan to grow the iconic Sun City resort. ..
Putting multimillion-rand shine back into Sun City
Sun International is investing R850m in refurbishing existing properties and building new ones at its iconic resort
As Sun International breaks ground on Lefika Villas, its high-end holiday club offering, talks are under way to add another 200-unit property. This is in line with the leisure and hospitality group’s plan to grow the iconic Sun City resort. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos