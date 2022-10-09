We’ll paralyse Transnet, warns union
Satawu says all 21,000 workers will down tools on Monday
09 October 2022 - 00:04 By Max Matavire
The SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) is threatening to paralyse Transnet when all its 21,000 members down tools on Monday over a wage dispute at the state-owned transport and logistics group, unless a last-minute deal is struck...
