FREE TO READ | Sunday Times Celebrating Women magazine

While strides have been made in creating more gender-balanced corporate entities, given that 42% of SA households are headed by women, more must be done to upskill women to ensure these households survive in an uncertain economic climate

10 October 2022 - 12:31
Protecting, promoting and continuously advocating for gender parity at all levels within SA businesses is still necessary.
Protecting, promoting and continuously advocating for gender parity at all levels within SA businesses is still necessary.
Image: 123RF/Anton Samsonov

The 2022 Gender Mainstreaming Awards Africa is a strong indicator of the strides being made to create more gender-balanced corporate entities. The winners and finalists have shown a remarkable commitment to gender parity at both shop floor and management levels, but more must be done to ensure that issues around diversity, equity and inclusion don’t become a tick-box requirement, but are inculcated into the culture of South African public and private spaces.

Research from Grant Thornton and PwC shows that women represent only 20%–29% of senior management in SA, and Stats SA’s latest General Household Report shows that 42.1% of SA households are headed by women and about 7.5-million SA women are either the sole or the main income earners in their families.

Ensuring we protect, promote and continuously advocate for gender parity at all levels within SA businesses, close the gender pay gap, and prioritise the upskilling of women is critical to ensuring that our households survive in an uncertain economic climate.

In this issue of Celebrating Women we talk to women committed to having the hard conversations, breaking the age-old barriers to entry, and inspiring and helping other women rise through the ranks.

 

