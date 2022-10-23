Fruits of vine sour for farmers as Transnet goes off rails
Produce worth millons rots at harbour and crop yields drastically reduced by seed delivery delays
23 October 2022 - 00:00 By Gershwin Wanneburg
Fruit worth millions of rand left to rot at the harbour, drastically reduced crop yields as a result of delays in delivering seeds to farmers, and insufficient staff at ports to handle cargo...
Fruits of vine sour for farmers as Transnet goes off rails
Produce worth millons rots at harbour and crop yields drastically reduced by seed delivery delays
Fruit worth millions of rand left to rot at the harbour, drastically reduced crop yields as a result of delays in delivering seeds to farmers, and insufficient staff at ports to handle cargo...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos