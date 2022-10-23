Global giants connect cloud regions in SA
Microsoft Azure and Oracle aim to make use of multiple clouds simpler
23 October 2022 - 00:00 By Arthur Goldstuck
After a flurry of recent announcements of global cloud giants arriving in South Africa, the race took a new turn this week when two of the major players announced they would team up...
Global giants connect cloud regions in SA
Microsoft Azure and Oracle aim to make use of multiple clouds simpler
After a flurry of recent announcements of global cloud giants arriving in South Africa, the race took a new turn this week when two of the major players announced they would team up...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos