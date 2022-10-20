Rich nations may finally need to talk climate reparations at COP
As diplomats and world leaders prepare for next month’s annual UN climate summit, there will be a renewed focus on the long-running dispute over who should pay for the devastation brought by rising temperatures
23 October 2022 - 00:00 By BLOOMBERG
The contentious issue of forcing rich nations to compensate developing countries for economic losses caused by global warming will likely be, for the first time, on the formal agenda of climate talks, which are taking place in Egypt next month...
