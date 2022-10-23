Thinking smaller to go big
Pick n Pay is strategising to create two distinct brands to cater to middle-class and upper-end markets, while Boxer will remain focused on the lower end
23 October 2022 - 00:00 By THABISO MOCHIKO
Pick n Pay is reviewing its hypermarket model as consumers increasingly opt to shop at neighbourhood stores or online. At the same time, the retailer is adding more clothing stores to gain market share in the fashion industry. ..
Thinking smaller to go big
Pick n Pay is strategising to create two distinct brands to cater to middle-class and upper-end markets, while Boxer will remain focused on the lower end
Pick n Pay is reviewing its hypermarket model as consumers increasingly opt to shop at neighbourhood stores or online. At the same time, the retailer is adding more clothing stores to gain market share in the fashion industry. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos