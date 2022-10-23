Business

Thinking smaller to go big

Pick n Pay is strategising to create two distinct brands to cater to middle-class and upper-end markets, while Boxer will remain focused on the lower end

23 October 2022 - 00:00 By THABISO MOCHIKO

Pick n Pay is reviewing its hypermarket model as consumers increasingly opt to shop at neighbourhood stores or online. At the same time, the retailer is adding more clothing stores to gain market share in the fashion industry. ..

