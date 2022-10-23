Ubank staff worried African Bank will cut jobs
Merger of the two banks is before the competition authorities
23 October 2022 - 00:03
With the merger between Ubank and African Bank now before the competition authorities for approval, Ubank employees have raised concerns about the possibility of job cuts. ..
Ubank staff worried African Bank will cut jobs
Merger of the two banks is before the competition authorities
With the merger between Ubank and African Bank now before the competition authorities for approval, Ubank employees have raised concerns about the possibility of job cuts. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos