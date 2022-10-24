FREE TO READ | The best local innovations are celebrated

In this issue of Made in SA we showcase innovators, artists, artisans, businesses, chefs, designers, and organisations doing incredible things.

A luxury furniture brand explains how and why it is harnessing the country’s colossal talent to produce unique locally made furniture rather than importing. We meet the businesswoman who came up with her baby bag brand idea while travelling abroad and we ask if prefabricated buildings present a time- and cost-effective solution to SA’s housing problem?

SA continues to birth and nurture products, ideas and initiatives that are making waves locally and abroad and which are competing with the world’s finest. By supporting these, we can all contribute towards building a country of which we are truly proud.

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):