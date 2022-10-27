Tongaat Hulett placed in business rescue
Tongaat has more than R6.3bn in excess debt it cannot repay, which is increasing as interest mounts
27 October 2022 - 12:39 By Katharine Child
The South African operations of Tongaat Hulett have entered business rescue proceedings as it cannot repay lenders who will no longer extend part of its debt...
