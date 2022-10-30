FNB shake-up part of strategy to retain top talent
Bank builds pool of leadership for the future
30 October 2022 - 00:00 By Liesl Venter
FNB’s decision to shake up the management of its retail banking sector by promoting two executives is part of its strategy to develop internal talent, a move that analysts say will provide the bank with a pool of leadership for the future. ..
FNB shake-up part of strategy to retain top talent
Bank builds pool of leadership for the future
FNB’s decision to shake up the management of its retail banking sector by promoting two executives is part of its strategy to develop internal talent, a move that analysts say will provide the bank with a pool of leadership for the future. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos