Recycling phones just a call away
GSMA in push to curb effect that dumping of devices has on environment
30 October 2022 - 00:00 By Thabiso Mochiko
Advocacy group GSMA, which represents mobile network operators across the world, will accelerate its push for recycling and reuse of cellphone materials as well as for manufacturers to extend the life cycle of handsets. ..
Recycling phones just a call away
GSMA in push to curb effect that dumping of devices has on environment
Advocacy group GSMA, which represents mobile network operators across the world, will accelerate its push for recycling and reuse of cellphone materials as well as for manufacturers to extend the life cycle of handsets. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos