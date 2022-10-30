Tongaat’s survival ‘vital for KZN’
Analysts and cane growers warn of renewed unrest if sugar giant folds, jeopardising the livelihoods of tens of thousands of people
30 October 2022 - 00:03 By THABISO MOCHIKO
Tongaat Hulett desperately needs to secure funding to continue paying creditors and keep its mills running or farmers and jobs in KwaZulu-Natal could take a catastrophic hit...
