FREE TO READ | SMMEs punch above their weight within SA's economy

Sunday Times Franchising magazine looks at the role small businesses play, and how franchisees are adapting and taking advantage of renewed consumer spending

31 October 2022 - 11:36
SMMEs have a big role to play in reviving SA's stagnant economy.
According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, there are about 2.6-million small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) in SA, of which 37% are formal. A third of these provide one to 10 jobs and, overall, their contribution to gross value added has increased from 18% in 2010 to 40% in 2020.

Those are big numbers for small business, which is often described as the engine driving SA’s economy.

The undeniable truth is that our country needs as many SMMEs as possible to drag our stagnating economy forward and to absorb our millions upon millions of unemployed citizens. Franchises provide a structured, tried-and-tested means for entrepreneurs to run their own enterprises, which is why SA’s  franchising sector is so crucial to our future.

In this issue of Franchising, we look at whether this holds true in a post-Covid-19 world, and how franchisees are adapting and taking advantage of renewed consumer spending.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

