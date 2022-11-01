Smelting capacity for junior miners under spotlight at Implats/Royal Bafokeng hearing

With the clock ticking for Impala Platinum’s (Implats) proposed merger with Royal Bafokeng Platinum to be finalised, rival Northam Platinum has told the Competition Commission the takeover would limit the ability for junior miners to smelt their concentrate.
Northam, which was granted a limited scope to participate in the merger proceedings, is opposing the deal, saying it gives Implats control over the primary concentrate produced by South Africa's largest junior miner. Northam has previously said this may result in a reallocation of capacity for the smelting of primary concentrate, and may potentially worsen competition for junior miners who need to access smelting capacity for their primary concentrate.
Northam’s group geologist Damien Smith told the commission on Monday third parties would suffer as Sibanye-Stillwater did not have the capacity to smelt concentrate and Anglo American Platinum, the world’s biggest platinum producer, would not treat concentrate for non-affiliate producers.
Smith said in 2017 Northam undertook a due diligence process and inspected the downstream facilities of Lonmin which was taken over by Sibanye-Stillwater in 2019.
“I led that due diligence and the outcome of our investigations was that those facilities are old and were starved of the necessary replacement capital. We saw those facilities needing significant capital upgrades for them to be able to operate anywhere near optimally. We have not seen subsequent to 2017 the kind of capital investment in those facilities that we would expect,” he said.
Amplats would not treat third party concentrate, he said. “My view on Amplats is that they historically have never treated non-affiliated third parties. They treat their own primary concentrates and they treat primary concentrates from operations they are either in joint ventures, or in operations that used to own and have sold.”
The hearing is scheduled to continue until Wednesday.
