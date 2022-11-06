Gold Fields share jumps as rivals make bid for Yamana
SA company says new joint offer from Agnico Eagle and Pan American goes to show that Yamana is a worthy prize
06 November 2022 - 00:00
Gold Fields said it would work to complete the $6.7bn (about R120bn) acquisition of Canada’s Yamana Gold even as a rival bid was announced on Friday, resulting in a surge in the Gold Fields share price. ..
