Lenders defend pulling Tongaat funding
Cane growers in KZN face an uncertain future as the sugar giant and business rescue practitioners miss payment deadline
06 November 2022 - 00:05 By Thabiso Mochiko
As the financial troubles at Tongaat Hulett hit the sugar industry hard, the company’s lenders have defended their decision to pull funding from the sugar producer, with some saying its restructuring plan was not viable. But they are working with business rescue practitioners to provide funding for the rescue process...
Lenders defend pulling Tongaat funding
Cane growers in KZN face an uncertain future as the sugar giant and business rescue practitioners miss payment deadline
As the financial troubles at Tongaat Hulett hit the sugar industry hard, the company’s lenders have defended their decision to pull funding from the sugar producer, with some saying its restructuring plan was not viable. But they are working with business rescue practitioners to provide funding for the rescue process...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos