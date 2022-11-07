WesBank reaffirms commitment to the automotive industry

Speaking at the inaugural 2022 Naamsa | South African Auto Week (SA Auto Week) hosted in Kyalami, WesBank CEO Ghana Msibi reaffirmed FirstRand Group’s commitment to helping the SA automotive industry emerge as a strong global supplier from this period of hyper-turbulence and change.

“The inaugural SA Auto Week provided the ideal opportunity for collaboration between the motor industry, government, like-minded finance houses and other relevant players in a complex sector that will be riddled with massive change over the next decade,” he said, addressing guests at the WesBank-sponsored Naamsa Accelerator Awards held during Auto Week.

“We, as WesBank, continue to position ourselves as a lifelong partner within the ecosystem in which we operate. This is a position we do not take lightly. We are privileged to be able to participate in and contribute to the development of the overall industry on various levels and are pleased that we were able to sit together at SA Auto Week to discuss issues that affect us all, beyond policy, in setting us up for a successful and sustainable future.

“This event was a first in bringing together representatives from all the major vehicle and asset financiers to share the stage and our combined experiences, under one roof, not on a competitive level but on a sustainable footing. This is a massive step forward in my view,” said Msibi.