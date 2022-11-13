Sunday Times Top 100 Companies
Amplats stands strong in demanding year
Number 4: Anglo American Platinum
13 November 2022 - 00:00
Despite local and global headwinds, Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has continued to deliver a strong financial performance with revenue of R86bn, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) of R43bn, and an ebitda mining margin of 59% achieved for the first six months of 2022, with R33bn paid in dividends, according to its interim results. ..
