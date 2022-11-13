Sunday Times Top 100 Companies

‘Consistent, sustainable and reputable’

Number 2: Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum (Implats) has continued to reap the benefits of elevated metal pricing. Despite lower platinum group metal (PGM) pricing and sales volume, the business delivered headline earnings of R32bn, generated R28.8bn in free cash flow, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of R53.4bn in the 2022 financial year. ..